Made on YouTube 2024: c’è tanta IA tra le novità per i creators (Di giovedì 19 settembre 2024) Ieri si è svolto il Made on YouTube 2024: ripercorriamo le novità annunciate per semplificare la vita ai creatori di contenuti. L'articolo Made on YouTube 2024: c’è tanta IA tra le novità per i creators proviene da TuttoAndroid. Leggi tutta la notizia su tuttoandroidNotizie su altre fonti
- YouTube announces Community, 'Hyped' videos, and ads on paused screens - At made on youtube event, the video streaming platform from Google announced several new features for both viewers and creators ... business-standard
- YouTube expands its auto dubbing feature to more creators, also working to make it sound more natural - youtube expands its auto dubbing tool to more creators, while working on more natural-sounding translations. More features also announced. msn
- YouTube launches new TV-focused tools for creators - The Alphabet-owned video-sharing platform popular on computers, tablets and smartphones has been gaining audiences on televisions as "smart" TVs linked to the internet have become common. thedailystar
Video Made YouTubeVideo Made YouTube