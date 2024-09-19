K11 MUSEA Defies Market Trends Doubling 7 Luxury Brands’ Footprint with Expansion to More Than 30000 Square Feet

Leggi tutta la notizia su sbircialanotizia

(Di giovedì 19 settembre 2024) HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 19 September 2024 – Victoria Dockside, K11 Art and Cultural District ushers in a new era of. Several of the world’s most prestigiousbrands plan to significantly expand theirat K11, underscoring their confidence in K11 Group’s pioneering “Cultural Commerce” business model which