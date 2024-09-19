K11 MUSEA Defies Market Trends Doubling 7 Luxury Brands’ Footprint with Expansion to More Than 30000 Square Feet

K11 MUSEA Defies Market Trends, Doubling 7 Luxury Brands’ Footprint with Expansion to More Than 30,000 Square Feet (Di giovedì 19 settembre 2024) HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 19 September 2024 – Victoria Dockside, K11 Art and Cultural District ushers in a new era of Luxury. Several of the world’s most prestigious Luxury brands plan to significantly expand their Footprint at K11 MUSEA, underscoring their confidence in K11 Group’s pioneering “Cultural Commerce” business model whichLeggi tutta la notizia su sbircialanotiziaNotizie su altre fonti
