K11 MUSEA Defies Market Trends Doubling 7 Luxury Brands' Footprint with Expansion to More Than 30000 Square Feet

HONG KONG SAR - 19 September 2024 - Victoria Dockside, K11 Art and Cultural District ushers in a new era of Luxury. Several of the world's most prestigious Luxury Brands plan to significantly expand their Footprint at K11 MUSEA, underscoring their confidence in K11 Group's pioneering "Cultural Commerce" business model which seamlessly integrates culture and retail. Over the next 4 years, Brands such as Audemars Piguet, Balenciaga, Brunello Cucinelli, Loewe, Saint Laurent and Van Cleef & Arpels will give their stores a facelift, while Prada is set to unveil their inaugural store at K11 MUSEA, collectively Doubling the Luxury Footprint of these 7 Brands at K11 MUSEA.
