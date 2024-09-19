Frozen 3 e 4: Jennifer Lee sarà regista dei due sequel (Di giovedì 19 settembre 2024) Disney ha annunciato che sarà Jennifer Lee la regista di Frozen 3 e 4, mentre Jared Bush ha ereditato l'incarico di responsabile del settore animazione dello studio. sarà Jennifer Lee la regista di Frozen 3 e 4 e, per farlo, ha rinunciato al suo ruolo di responsabile creativa di Disney Animation, passando l'incarico a Jared Bush, co-sceneggiatore e co-regista di Encanto e Zootropolis. Il primo dei due sequel arriverà nei cinema americani il 24 novembre 2027. Gli annunci della Disney Jennifer Lee si occuperà della sceneggiatura e della regia di Frozen III, oltre a essere co-autrice del quarto capitolo della storia di Elsa, Anna e dei loro amici insieme a Marc Smith. Jared Bush, invece, è attualmente co-sceneggiatore di Oceania 2 e di Zootropolis 2, in arrivoLeggi tutta la notizia su movieplayerNotizie su altre fonti
