'Fairy Tales Village', un pomeriggio in piazza con giochi, fiabe, principesse e supereroi (Di giovedì 19 settembre 2024) Sabato 21 dalle 14 alle 19 è un vero e proprio villaggio delle fiabe denominato 'Fairy Tales Village' quello che si troveranno davanti famiglie e bambini arrivando in piazza Pertini a Sant'Agostino.I personaggi dei cartoni più amati, le principesse ed i supereroi saranno presenti per farLeggi tutta la notizia su ferraratodayNotizie su altre fonti
- Karadi Tales book series for children tells stories of migration and climate crisis in rural India - Karadi tales’ series of story books adapted from journalistic reportage across rural India tell stories of migration, disability, infrastructure and the climate crisis ... thehindu
- Ogun: Gov Abiodun hosts filmmaker Lateef Adedimeji, pledges support for historic film ‘Lisabi’ - Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State, has endorsed the recently released film "Lisabi," and tasked theatrical professionals around the country with the ... dailypost.ng
- Welcome fall with fairs, festivals and more - Celebrate fall harvest at the St. George Apple Festival. Sample freshly baked apple pie and visit more than 120 vendors, including local farms. You can also enjoy a street dance, local artisans and ... thespec
Video Fairy TalesVideo Fairy Tales