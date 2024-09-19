Da Benedetta Porcaroli a Joey King: tutte le star alla Milano Fashion Week (Di giovedì 19 settembre 2024) Se le prime file dei défilé sono presidiate ogni giorno da tantissime star, non da meno accade sulle passerelle, dove volti noti dello sport, della musica e del cinema sfilano insieme agli altri modelli. Da Simone Ashley a Olivia Palermo, da Ashley Graham a Greta Ferro, ecco le celeb avvistate day by dayLeggi tutta la notizia su vanityfairNotizie su altre fonti
- La star di Bridgerton Simone Ashley affianca Brad Pitt in F1 - Diretto dal regista Joseph Kosinski, F1 è prodotto da Jerry Bruckheimer Films, Plan B Entertainment e dalla compagnia del campione Lewis Hamilton, …. Come rivela Variety, la Viscontessa Bridgerton affiancherà Pitt e Damson Idris nel dramma sportivo ambientato nel mondo delle corse automobilistiche. Nel cast dell'atteso film sulla Formula 1 interpretato da Brad Pitt ci sarà anche la bella interprete di Bridgerton Simone Ashley. movieplayer
- NWSL MVP Tracker 4.0: Can Rodman catch Banda and Chawinga - The NWSL MVP Tracker returns to rank the 10 best players as Trinity Rodman tries to catch Barbra Banda and Temwa Chawinga. msn
- Fall festivals, art walk offer ‘something to do’ this weekend - But that leaves plenty of time to get out and enjoy Chapman’s Fall Festival or the “Half-Way to St. Pat’s Day,” annual Irish festival in Greeley on Saturday. Sunday offers the 10th annual Art Walk in ... theindependent
- Yogi Roth Q&A: Big Ten Network Analyst Discusses Move From Pac-12, Working With Elite QBs, Future of West Coast Football - Yogi Roth, who made the jump from the Pac-12 Networks to Big Ten Network this summer, wants to shine a light on West Coast football. He tells Athlon Sports about his career transition, working with ... athlonsports
Video Benedetta PorcaroliVideo Benedetta Porcaroli