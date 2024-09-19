Cherry Bank lancia l’iniziativa “Rileggiamoci” per dare nuova vita ad oltre 15 mila libri (Di giovedì 19 settembre 2024) Cherry Bank scende in campo per promuovere la cultura. In seguito alla fusione per incorporazione dell’ex Banca Popolare Valconca, l’istituto di credito guidato da Giovanni Bossi ha avuto accesso agli archivi della sede di Morciano di Romagna, ritrovando all’interno una vera e propria bibliotecaLeggi tutta la notizia su riminitodayNotizie su altre fonti
- Cherry Bank e il Comune di Morciano di Romagna insieme per promuovere l’inclusività - Il Comune di Morciano di Romagna e Cherry Bank invitano la comunità locale a partecipare alla cerimonia di inaugurazione della nuova giostra inclusiva per un divertimento senza barriere all'interno del parco urbano del Conca, in programma mercoledì 11 settembre alle 11. L'acquisto è stato... riminitoday
