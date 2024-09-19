Atalanta-Arsenal LIVE 0-0: Carnesecchi salva su Saka! (Di giovedì 19 settembre 2024) La tre giorni di Champions League e la tripla sfida tra Italia e Inghilterra si chiude con il match tra Atalanta e Arsenal. Al Gewiss StadiumLeggi tutta la notizia su calciomercatoNotizie su altre fonti
- Atalanta-Arsenal 0-0 LIVE: inizia la partita - Al Gewiss Stadium il match valido per la 1ª giornata di Champions League tra Atalanta-Arsenal: sintesi, tabellino, risultato, moviola e cronaca LIVE La cronaca, sintesi e diretta LIVE della partita Atalanta-Arsenal, valevole per la 1ª giornata del campionato di Champions League 2024/2025. LA DIRETTA 1? – Inizia la partita. calcionews24
- ? LIVE! Atalanta-Arsenal, calcio d’inizio alle 21 - All. Rui Patricio, Rossi, Kossounou, Del Lungo, Bellanova, Palestra, Cuadrado, Brescianini, Samardzic, De Ketelaere, Zaniolo, Vlahovic. Arteta A disp. Neto, Setford, Calafiori, Kiwior, Lewis-Skelly, Nwaneri, Butler-Oyedeji, Gower, Oulad M’Hand, Sterling, Trossard. All. Arsenal (4-3-3): Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Timber; Jorginho; Rice, Thomas, Havertz; Saka Gabriel Jesus, Martinelli. bergamonews
- Atalanta-Arsenal LIVE, le formazioni ufficiali: De Ketelaere con Lookman e Retegui, fuori Jorginho - La tre giorni di Champions League e la tripla sfida tra Italia e Inghilterra si chiude con il match tra Atalanta e Arsenal. Al Gewiss Stadium... calciomercato
- Addio Schillaci, Donadoni: "Totò aveva grinta, talento e semplicità" - "Ricordo una ragazzo dalla grande semplicità, voglia e determinazione. Io l'ho vissuto a Italia '90, quelle che mi sono rimaste impresse sono proprio queste caratteristiche. La ... tuttojuve
- Atalanta vs Arsenal LIVE: Champions League team news and line-ups as Gabriel Jesus one of two Gunners changes - Champions League team news and line-ups as Gabriel Jesus one of two Gunners changes - The Gunners hope to kick off their campaign with a winning start ... msn
- Atalanta vs Arsenal LIVE! Champions League match stream, latest score and goal updates today - Atalanta vs Arsenal – live! Arsenal tonight begin their Champions League campaign in rather difficult fashion. It is another difficult away game for the Gunners, who head into their trip to Atalanta ... sports.yahoo
Video Atalanta ArsenalVideo Atalanta Arsenal