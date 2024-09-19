? LIVE! Atalanta-Arsenal 0-0: inizia la partita (Di giovedì 19 settembre 2024) Atalanta-Arsenal 0-0 Marcatori: – Atalanta (3-4-3): Carnesecchi; Djimsiti, Hien, Kolasinac; Zappacosta, De Roon, Ederson, Ruggeri; De Ketelaere, Retegui, Lookman. All. Gasperini. A disp. Rui Patricio, Rossi, Kossounou, Del Lungo, Bellanova, Palestra, Cuadrado, Brescianini, Samardzic, De Ketelaere, Zaniolo, Vlahovic. Arsenal (4-3-3): Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Timber; Jorginho; Rice, Thomas, Havertz; Saka Gabriel Jesus, Martinelli. All. Arteta A disp. Neto, Setford, Calafiori, Kiwior, Lewis-Skelly, Nwaneri, Butler-Oyedeji, Gower, Oulad M’Hand, Sterling, Trossard.Leggi tutta la notizia su bergamonewsNotizie su altre fonti
- ? LIVE! Atalanta-Arsenal, calcio d’inizio alle 21 - Arsenal (4-3-3): Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Timber; Jorginho; Rice, Thomas, Havertz; Saka Gabriel Jesus, Martinelli. A disp. All. All. Rui Patricio, Rossi, Kossounou, Del Lungo, Bellanova, Palestra, Cuadrado, Brescianini, Samardzic, De Ketelaere, Zaniolo, Vlahovic. Gasperini. Neto, Setford, Calafiori, Kiwior, Lewis-Skelly, Nwaneri, Butler-Oyedeji, Gower, Oulad M’Hand, Sterling, Trossard. bergamonews
- CHAMPIONS - Atalanta, Gasperini: "Con l'Arsenal non ci snatureremo" - Gian Piero Gasperini, allenatore dell’Atalanta, ha rilasciato un’intervista a Sky Sport poco prima della sfida di Champions League contro l'Arsenal: "Farfalle nello stomaco per la Champions Assolutam ... napolimagazine
- Atalanta vs Arsenal LIVE! Champions League match stream, latest score and goal updates today - Atalanta vs Arsenal – live! Arsenal tonight begin their Champions League campaign in rather difficult fashion. It is another difficult away game for the Gunners, who head into their trip to Atalanta ... sports.yahoo
- Champions League live scores, updates: Barcelona, Arsenal in action as Bayer Leverkusen roll - The away teams take home all three points to start today's Champions League action, though in two very different ways. Benfica escaped Belgrade with a tight win over Crvena Zvezda in which the home ... cbssports
Video LIVE AtalantaVideo LIVE Atalanta