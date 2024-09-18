Trump al Town Hall dopo il tentativo di assassinio (Di mercoledì 18 settembre 2024) L’ex presidente americano Donald Trump ha tenuto un Town Hall in Michigan. Trump è apparso al suo primo evento elettorale dopo il tentativo di assassinio. L’ex presidente si recherà oggi a Long Island per un altro comizio elettorale. Trump al Town Hall in Michigan: cosa ha detto? L’ex presidente americano Donald Trump ha tenuto ilLeggi tutta la notizia su periodicodailyNotizie su altre fonti
