So long Leonard a San Cesario per scoprire Cohen

Leggi tutta la notizia su modenatoday

(Di mercoledì 18 settembre 2024) So: giovedì 19 settembre, presso Circolo ARCI in Corso Vittorio Veneto n. 4 a Sansul Panaro alle 21:00, il poeta e cantautore canadeseverrà raccontato a otto anni dalla morte attraverso la musica di una band d’eccezione, nata appositamente per omaggiare “il