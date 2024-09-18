ROAD: Rome Advanced District lancia un’Academy per l’innovazione e la transizione sostenibile delle imprese (Di mercoledì 18 settembre 2024) Prende il via oggi “ROAD Academy”, iniziativa di sviluppo del talento ideata da ROAD – Rome Advanced District - il distretto di innovazione tecnologica per la transizione energetica nato nel polo di ricerca del Gazometro di Roma Ostiense e Accenture, società di servizi professionali a livelloLeggi tutta la notizia su romatodayNotizie su altre fonti
- ROME Trial Shows Benefit of Tumor-Agnostic Targeted Therapy Guided by a Molecular Tumor Board - Patients on therapies recommended by an MTB had better progression-free survival and overall response rates than those on standard-of-care therapy. precisionmedicineonline
- Intel Spins Off Foundries, Suspends Investments in Europe: Stock Rallying - FIRSTonline - The core of the reorganization is the Spin-off of Intel Foundry Division, which will become a independent subsidiary, with its own board of directors and separate financial reporting. Gelsinger ... firstonline.info
- Acea celebrates 115 years of history with an event dedicated to the future of water - Acea celebrates 115 years with an event dedicated to the theme "The future of water" in the presence of the institutions ... firstonline.info
Video ROAD RomeVideo ROAD Rome