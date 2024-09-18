Polus Capital Management Secures ADIA Commitment for Special Situations Strategy (Di mercoledì 18 settembre 2024) LONDON, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/Notizie su altre fonti
Polus Capital Management ("Polus"), a leading investment Management firm Specialising in alternative credit strategies, today announces that it has secured a Capital Commitment for its Special Situations Strategy from a wholly owned subsidiary of Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA). Following the Commitment, Polus' Special Situations Strategy has approximately $5 billion of assets under Managementi. Polus' Special Situations Strategy focuses primarily on secondary investments in bonds and loans as part of opportunistic, stressed or distressed Situations arising from idiosyncratic or cyclically driven dislocations to corporate enterprise values or hard asset values. Polus' Special Situations team has been working together for over ten years, during which time it has developed a differentiated and proven track record.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
Polus Capital Management ("Polus"), a leading investment Management firm Specialising in alternative credit strategies, today announces that it has secured a Capital Commitment for its Special Situations Strategy from a wholly owned subsidiary of Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA). Following the Commitment, Polus' Special Situations Strategy has approximately $5 billion of assets under Managementi. Polus' Special Situations Strategy focuses primarily on secondary investments in bonds and loans as part of opportunistic, stressed or distressed Situations arising from idiosyncratic or cyclically driven dislocations to corporate enterprise values or hard asset values. Polus' Special Situations team has been working together for over ten years, during which time it has developed a differentiated and proven track record.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
- Statement from Gatemore Capital Management LLP on Elementis plc - prnewswire. LONDON, Aug. html . 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Liad Meidar, Managing Partner, Gatemore Capital Management, said: "We are pleased to see a stronger-than-expected set of results and improved outlook from Elementis, with the company delivering on two of the key points we demanded in our letters: an acceleration of cost cuts and a strategic review of the Talc business. liberoquotidiano
- Letter from Gatemore Capital Management LLP to Elementis PLC - We would add that this compensation is also entirely disproportionate to the current total value of the CEO's shareholding at £2. [3] Elementis RNS announcement dated 30 May 2024. prnewswire. Failing this, we may be compelled to unite the shareholders and pursue the replacement of the Chairman through an Extraordinary General Meeting to drive the necessary change within Elementis. liberoquotidiano
- How HCM technology can harness the power of APIs - By streamlining processes and automating manual, repetitive tasks, API-enabled HCM technology tools can save HR time and reduce errors. hrexecutive
- Apex Group supports Phoenix Venture Partners’ MENA expansion with Abu Dhabi Global Markets licence and fund - Phoenix Venture Partners Limited (“PVP”) came together as a Technology Venture capital firm led by a well-knit & diverse team, investing in disruptive technologies of the digital age ... zawya
- Stonepeak Establishes Presence in the Abu Dhabi Global Market - With robust regulations for alternative investment entities, a comprehensive ecosystem for asset management and a vibrant community based in the heart of the 'capital of capital,' Abu Dhabi, ADGM ... tmcnet
Video Polus CapitalVideo Polus Capital