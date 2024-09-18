Milan-Liverpool, Alexander-Arnold: “Vittoria incredibile a San Siro” (Di mercoledì 18 settembre 2024) Il Liverpool ha battuto il Milan in Champions League per 3-1. Ecco le dichiarazioni di Trent Alexander-Arnold al termine del matchLeggi tutta la notizia su pianetamilanNotizie su altre fonti
- Exclusive: Liverpool now ‘expect’ Mo Salah to leave after latest round of contract talks - Exclusive: Liverpool are at serious risk of losing Mo Salah on a free transfer next summer amid renewed interest from wealthy clubs in the Saudi Pro League, per sources ... msn
- Trent Alexander-Arnold drops MASSIVE future hint following Liverpool's Milan win - Arnold's future at Liverpool is one fans want to be resolved as soon as possible. With only a year left on his contract, supporters are becoming worried ... sports.yahoo
- Liverpool news and transfers LIVE - Alexander-Arnold hint, Darwin Nunez future, Salah message - All the latest Liverpool news and transfer gossip following the Red's win over AC Milan in the Champions League ... liverpoolecho.co.uk
Video Milan LiverpoolVideo Milan Liverpool