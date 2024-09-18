Mick Foley | Scelgo di apprezzare ancora McMahon fin tanto che non si saprà di più su quello che potrebbe essere successo

Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestling

(Di mercoledì 18 settembre 2024) Dopo le dimissioni di Vincedalla WWE nel gennaio 2024, molti lo hanno condannato, soprattutto a seguito delle accuse di molestie sessuali rivoltegli da Janel Grant. Sebbenesia diventato persona non grata negli show televisivi della WWE, alcune Superstar attuali hanno parlato del loro ex capo. Cody Rhodes ha definito la situazione una “nube oscura”, mentre Seth Rollins ha detto che, se le accuse fossero vere, spera che tutti i coinvolti ottengano ciò che meritano. Le parole disulla vicendaTra coloro che hanno lavorato a stretto contatto conper anni c’è, che non si è unito al coro di coloro che condannano il miliardario 79enne.