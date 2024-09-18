Manchester City Inter 0-0 LIVE: che occasione per Mkhitaryan! (Di mercoledì 18 settembre 2024) All’Etihad Stadium, il match valido per la 1ª giornata di Champions League tra Manchester City Inter: sintesi, tabellino, risultato, moviola e cronaca LIVE La cronaca, sintesi e diretta LIVE della partita Manchester City Inter, valevole per la 1ª giornata del girone di Champions League 2024/2025. SEGUI LA DIRETTA TESTUALE SU InterNEWS24.COM PRIMO TEMPO – Buona prova nel primoLeggi tutta la notizia su calcionews24Notizie su altre fonti
- LIVE Manchester-City Inter 0-0: entra Lautaro Martinez! - it sul sito (scopri qui come fare per collaborare con noi!), sull’app (scaricala qui gratuitamente!) ma anche su tutti i canali social della nostra Testata Giornalista Registrata. Bene in questo inizio di partita Nicolò Barella. Buona fase per i nerazzurri. 00, si gioca all’Etihad Stadium. 01 Doppia sostituzione in casa Manchester City all’intervallo: fuori Savinho e De Bruyne e dentro Foden e Gundogan. inter-news
- Manchester City-Inter le pagelle e il tabellino della partita - A distanza di un anno e pochi mesi dalla finale di Champions, Inter e Manchester City si affrontano nuovamente nel primo turno del nuovo format della Champions. Manchester City-Inter le pagelle e il tabellino della partita: debutto stagionale in Europa per i campioni d’Italia. Leggi tutto Questo articolo Manchester City-Inter le pagelle e il tabellino della partita è stato pubblicato prima Sportnews. sportnews.eu
- Manchester City-Inter LIVE 0-0: grande intervento di Sommer su Foden - IL TABELLINO Manchester City-Inter 0-0 MARCATORI: FORMAZIONI: MANCHESTER CITY (4-3-3): Ederson; Lewis, Akanji, Ruben Dias, Gvardiol; Bernard... calciomercato
- Manchester City v Inter: Champions League – live - Join Scott Murray for minute-by-minute updates from Manchester city’s clash with inter in the Champions League. 20:27 27 min: Grealish slips De Bruyne away on the overlap down the left. msn
- Manchester City vs Inter LIVE score, MCI 0-0 INT, UEFA Champions League 2024-25: Foden misses chance from close distance, match updates - Follow the live score and updates of the Manchester city vs inter UEFA Champions League 2024-25 clash from the Etihad Stadium in Manchester. sportstar.thehindu
- Champions League: Man City and Inter goalless as Celtic lead - Watch Champions League Match of the Day from 22:40 BST Watch clips from every game from 22:00 Man city 0-0 inter Milan & Celtic 3-1 Slovan Bratislava Club Brugge also host Dortmund & PSG face Girona ... bbc
Video Manchester CityVideo Manchester City