Kasatkina prende le difese di Sinner e svela: “Altri due tennisti sorpresi con la stessa sostanza” (Di mercoledì 18 settembre 2024) Daria Kasatkina, tennista russa numero 13 del mondo, ha spiegato il motivo per cui è dalla parte di Sinner nella vicenda del caso Clostebol, tirando in ballo due casi simili. Leggi tutta la notizia su fanpageNotizie su altre fonti
- 'Why They Keep Getting Caught With Same Thing In Italy': Kasatkina On Sinner's Doping Saga - kasatkina also wondered why Italian tennis players keep getting caught with the same drug, but that might just be because that drug is freely sold in Italy compared to the United States, where it ... tennis-infinity
- Daria Kasatkina criticizes strict rules surrounding drug tests on tour - "They don't put any effort in" - In light of the recent doping controversy involving Italian tennis star Jannik sinner, WTA player Daria kasatkina has opened up about the strict rules involved in the process, recalling a personal ... tennisuptodate
- Daria Kasatkina defends Jannik Sinner over doping test - Jannik sinner gets support from Daria kasatkina after the doping test controversy. According to Sportskeeda, the Russian player shared her doping test mishap from the Indian Wells Open to slam the ... jang.pk
Video Kasatkina prendeVideo Kasatkina prende