Jabba the Hutt protagonista del prossimo set LEGO Star Wars (Di mercoledì 18 settembre 2024) Jabba the Hutt protagonista del prossimo set LEGO Star Wars Jabba the Hutt è il protagonista in questo prossimo set LEGO Star Wars, che sarà ambientato in una location iconica di Star Wars: Episodio VI – Il ritorno dello Jedi. Jabba’s Sail Barge è il prossimo set di questa collezione, e presenta molti dei personaggi iconici del film e quasi 4.000 pezzi da assemblare. Questo set LEGO Star Wars fa parte della collezione del 25° anniversario di LEGO con il franchise Lucasfilms e dovrebbe uscire all’inizio di ottobre. Jabba the Hutt è il protagonista del nuovo set LEGO Star Wars Jabba’s Sail Barge (75397) costerà $ 499,99, conterrà 11 minifigure e un conteggio totale di 3942 pezzi. Una volta completamente costruito, Jabba’s Sail Barge misura 25 cm di larghezza, 77 cm di lunghezza e 25 cm di altezza.Leggi tutta la notizia su cinefilosNotizie su altre fonti
