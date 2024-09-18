Incontro magico con Andrew Basso (Di mercoledì 18 settembre 2024) Incontro magico con Andrew Basso a Castel Telvana, 22 settembre ore 17.00. Appuntamento esclusivo con la star internazionale dell'illusionismo e campione Andrew Basso in cui il pubblico potrà interagire con l'artista nel suo racconto tra momenti di magia, illusionismo ed escapologia. EntrataLeggi tutta la notizia su trentotodayNotizie su altre fonti
- Rookie Brady Basso sharp again, leads A’s past White Sox 2-0 for 1st major league win - CHICAGO — Rookie Brady basso pitched five-hit ball into the sixth inning in his first major league win, and the Oakland A’s handed the Chicago White Sox their 16th consecutive home loss with a 2-0 ... pressdemocrat
- Chicago White Sox fall 2-0 to the Oakland Athletics for loss No. 115, tied for the 4th most in modern-day history - It appeared andrew Vaughn had taken ball four. But instead of the bases loaded and one out in the sixth inning of Friday’s game against the Oakland Athletics, Vaughn remained in the box when plate ... msn
- Athletics' Brady Basso earns 1st MLB win as White Sox lose 16th straight at home - Brady basso pitched into the sixth inning for his first career victory and the visiting Oakland A's opened a three-game series against the Chicago White Sox with a 2-0 win ... kten
Video Incontro magicoVideo Incontro magico