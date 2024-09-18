Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance – Netflix svela il nuovo trailer con i primi minuti della serie (Di mercoledì 18 settembre 2024) Netflix ha appena rilasciato un nuovo trailer di Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance, che offre un’anteprima esclusiva dei primi quattro minuti della serie. Questa nuova produzione segna un passo importante per il franchise di Gundam, poiché è solo la seconda serie interamente generata in CGI (dopo MS IGLOO), un aspetto che ha sollevato qualche preoccupazione traLeggi tutta la notizia su mistermovieNotizie su altre fonti
- Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance – Clip Esclusiva di 4 Minuti - Dai un’occhiata alla scena di apertura di Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance, una nuova serie animata in anteprima il 17 ottobre. Guarda su Netflix. mistermovie
- Gundam: Requiem For Vengeance, il nuovo trailer della serie anime Netflix - Il primo adattamento anime di Gundam ha introdotto i mech …. L'universo di Gundam potrebbe essere iniziato negli anni '70, ma il franchise anime ha visto una grande longevità grazie alla sua natura versatile. Gundam: Requiem For Vengeance si avvale dell'animazione in computer grafica per presentare una nuova storia più cupa, come possiamo intravedere dal nuovo trailer. movieplayer
- Watch 4 Minutes of Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance in New Trailer for the First TV Series Made Entirely in Unreal Engine - requiem for Vengeance in New Trailer for the First TV Series Made Entirely in Unreal Engine appeared first on ComingSoon.net - Movie Trailers, TV & Streaming News, and More. yahoo
- Netflix Teases Opening To Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance - Netflix has been uploading a bunch of gundam to their streamer as of late so as to help viewers, young and old, watch as much god damned gundam as they possibly can in anticipation for gundam: requiem ... bubbleblabber
