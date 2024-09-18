Foundation Fighting Blindness Expands Giving Opportunities with Enhanced Financial Institution Access for Donor-Advised Funds, Stock Donations, and Cryptocurrency (Di mercoledì 18 settembre 2024) Innovative Ways to Support Research for Treatments and Cures for Blinding Diseases COLUMBIA, Md., Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/Notizie su altre fonti
The Foundation Fighting Blindness, the driving force in the global development of treatments and cures for blinding diseases, is proud to announce the expansion of its Giving platforms. In partnership with The Giving Block, the Foundation has broadened Access to Donor-Advised Funds (DAFs) and Stock Donations, while also introducing Cryptocurrency as a new donation option. This expanded offering enables the Foundation to reach new Donors globally, providing supporters with more convenient ways to contribute to cutting-edge research for blinding retinal diseases.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
- Elon Musk Develops technology to Cure Blindness - Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk has unveiled a revolutionary breakthrough in technology aimed at solving the problem of blindness. reportafrique
- Duchess Sophie steps up once again as she delivers message from King Charles in Tanzania - The hard-working royal touched down in Africa today to deliver a message from the King to the people of Tanzania. express.co.uk
- Lions World Vision Institute Unveils Vision Health Center To Transform Community Eye Care In Tampa Bay - Tampa Bay, FL (September 17, 2024) – In a visionary move to advance ocular health and education, the Lions World Vision Institute (LWVI) proudly announces the development of a new Vision Health Center ... menafn
