Drew McIntyre risponde al promo di Roxanne Perez: “Sono fiero di te!” (Di mercoledì 18 settembre 2024) Drew McIntyre e CM Punk non smettono di punzecchiarsi neanche a distanza. Come abbiamo visto nell’ultima puntata di NXT, il Best in the World ha condiviso il ring con la NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez, nota fan del wrestler di Chicago, ma nel promo che ha tenuto, ha rinnegato questa sua idolatria, ammettendo di aver finalmente capito che avrebbe dovuto essere fan di Drew McIntyre. Wrestling Daughter Lo scozzese non si è fatto sfuggire il promo, apprezzando a modo suo le parole della giovane campionessa di NXT: None of this ‘you’re my wrestling daughter’ bs Only freaks do that. I’m just very proud of you @Roxannewwe Drew (@DMcIntyreWWE) September 18, 2024 Drew si riferisce al modo di Punk di riferirsi a Roxy e Cora Jade, le sue “figlie del wrestling”, ritenuto dallo scozzese “da folli”.Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestlingNotizie su altre fonti
- Drew McIntyre risponde al promo di Roxanne Perez: “Sono fiero di te!” - Wrestling Daughter Lo scozzese non si è fatto sfuggire il promo, apprezzando a modo suo le parole della giovane campionessa di NXT: None of this ‘you’re my wrestling daughter’ bs Only freaks do that. Drew McIntyre e CM Punk non smettono di punzecchiarsi neanche a distanza. I’m just very proud of you @roxanne_wwe Drew (@DMcIntyreWWE) September 18, 2024 Drew si riferisce al modo di Punk di riferirsi a Roxy e Cora Jade, le sue “figlie del wrestling”, ritenuto dallo scozzese “da folli”. zonawrestling
- WWE: CM Punk named guest referee for NXT Champion Title match, 'The Cult Of Personality Is Back' and know more key takeaways from the show - The NXT Universe exploded when CM Punk arrived. Punk expressed excitement at being in an NXT ring. CM Punk said that he enjoys watching NXT and seeing talent develop. msn
- Drew McIntyre Shares Thoughts on Roxanne Perez & CM Punk’s WWE NXT Segment - Drew mcintyre, the rival of WWE Superstar CM Punk, shared his thoughts on Punk’s segment with NXT Women’s Champion roxanne Perez. As WWE NXT prepares for its debut on The CW on October 1, CM Punk will ... yahoo
- Drew McIntyre Responds To Roxanne Perez’s Scorching Promo On CM Punk - Drew mcintyre was very happy with roxanne Perez’s promo with CM Punk on NXT. CM Punk appeared in the ring with the NXT Women’s Champion on NXT’s debut on the CW Network last night. Perez is a ... yahoo
Video Drew McIntyreVideo Drew McIntyre