??????????? ??????????? ?????? ??? ??? ???? ????????? ???????? ????????? ????????????? (Di mercoledì 18 settembre 2024) ??????????? ??????????? ?????? ??? ??? ???? ?????????, ?? ?????? ??????????? ???????? ????????????? ??? ??????????? ?????? ????? ??. ?? ?????????? “??????????? ??????”, ??? ?? ???? ??????? ?? ??????????????? ? ????????. ?????? ??? ??? ???? ????????? ??? ????????? ??? ????????? ??????????? ?? ???????? ????? ??????????????? ? ?????????? ?????????????, ????? ???? ???????? ????? ???????? ???? ??? ???????. https://x.com/vonderleyen/status/1835959480040743314 Pagina X di Ursula vin der Leyen???????? ??? ??????? ???????? ???????????? ? ?????????? ???????? ???????????? ???????? ????? ???, ???? ???? ??????????? ????? ?? ????????? ?? ???????? ???????? ??. “???? ?????????? ?????? ??? ?????????? ???????, ???????????? ????????? ?? ?????????? ?????-?????????? ?? ????? ?? ??????”, – ????????? ??? ??? ????.Leggi tutta la notizia su linkiestaNotizie su altre fonti Video di Tendenza
VideoVideo