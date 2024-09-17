Uglies 2: Joey King e Scott Westerfeld discutono sul sequel di Netflix basato su “Pretties” (Di martedì 17 settembre 2024) Joey King ha recentemente parlato con entusiasmo del possibile seguito di “Uglies”, sottolineando come la reazione del pubblico al primo film sarà cruciale per determinare il futuro della saga. King, che interpreta Tally e ha anche prodotto il film, ha evidenziato che l’accoglienza degli spettatori giocherà un ruolo decisivo nel decidere se “Pretties”, il sequelLeggi tutta la notizia su mistermovieNotizie su altre fonti
- Uglies: 7 cose da sapere sul thriller distopico di Joey King e Netflix - Ci spostiamo. La clip la mostra addirittura mentre fissa una simulazione di come sarà il suo viso dopo la chirurgia plastica, una visione di cui sembra soddisfatta. Sebbene la protagonista non sia sicura di attenersi alle norme di bellezza, è solo dopo che le vengono mostrate opzioni alternative per il suo futuro che riconsidera l’idea di sottoporsi all’intervento. cinefilos
- Joey King in stile college, Naomi Watts con il blazer dress, Jude Lay in in white& grey. Tutte le star in prima fila per lo show dello stilista americano - Emily Ratajkowski alla sfilata di Proenza Schouler a Tribeca. Laura Dern incarna il tema Cruise che da sempre contraddistingue il brand, con la giacca blu navy doppiopetto dai bottoni dorati e i pantaloni bianchi wide leg in tessuto cangiante. Ma le danze del fashion month, in realtà, si erano già aperte il giorno prima, con la sfilata di Proenza Schouler. iodonna
- Da Jude Law a Naomi Watts passando per Joey King: tutte le star in front row alla New York Fashion Week - Ralph Lauren, con un giorno di anticipo rispetto al calendario ufficiale, ha inaugurato la settimana della moda newyorkese portando tra le prime file del suo défilé un ricco parterre di star. Da Jude Law a Naomi Watts, da Joey King a Laura Dern…. vanityfair
- ‘Uglies’ Sequel: Will There Be Another Joey King & Chase Stokes Movie - Per Netflix, Uglies takes place in “a futuristic world that imposes a cosmetic surgery at 16.” Its main character, Tally (played by joey) “is eager to join the rest of society. But when a friend runs ... hollywoodlife
- Netflix's Uglies does not revive the dystopian YA genre - In the height of the 2010s, the dystopian future films were all the rage. The Hunger Games, Divergent, and The Maze Runner were three of the biggest franchise t ... msn
- SUPERGIRL: WOMAN OF TOMORROW: Matthias Schoenaerts Reportedly in Talks to Play Main Villain - Woman of Tomorrow claiming that The Old Guard actor Matthias Schoenaerts is in talks to play the villain in the film, Krem of the Yellow Hills. The news comes from scooper MTTSH , and if it’s true the ... geektyrant
Video Uglies JoeyVideo Uglies Joey