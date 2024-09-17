Tyler, the Creator si unisce a Timothée Chalamet e Gwyneth Paltrow in Marty Supreme di A24 (Di martedì 17 settembre 2024) Tyler, the Creator si unisce a Timothée Chalamet e Gwyneth Paltrow in Marty Supreme di A24 Sei anni dopo che Tyler, the Creator ha scritto: “Dite a Tim Chalamet di venire a prendermi“, il vincitore del Grammy si è unito alla star di Dune nel cast di Marty Supreme di A24. Diretto da Josh Safdie, “Marty Supreme” segna il debutto cinematografico di Tyler. Lo stilista e cantante di “See You Again” ha precedentemente co-creato e recitato nella serie “Loiter Squad” di Adult Swim insieme ai suoi compagni di Odd Future. Ha anche co-creato lo show animato di Adult Swim “The Jellies!” e la docuserie di Viceland “Nuts + Bolts”. Di cosa parlerà Marty Supreme? Tyler si unisce a Timothée Chalamet e Gwyneth Paltrow nel film di A24, che si dice sia incentrato su un professionista del ping pong.Leggi tutta la notizia su cinefilosNotizie su altre fonti
