The Sims: Electronic Arts conferma il film in lavorazione per Amazon MGM (Di martedì 17 settembre 2024) The Sims: Electronic Arts conferma il film in lavorazione per Amazon MGM L’adattamento cinematografico di The Sims di Amazon MGM Studios è stato ufficialmente confermato dal produttore di videogiochi Electronic Arts. EA ha annunciato formalmente il progetto martedì, insieme a una serie di altre rivelazioni sul futuro del franchise di The Sims. Il film sarà prodotto dalla LuckyChap di Margot Robbie diretto da Kate Herron, che ha diretto Loki, su una sceneggiatura di Briony Redman. “Mentre ci avviciniamo all’incredibile traguardo dei 25 anni di ‘The Sims’, che è un’incredibile impresa di longevità nel mondo odierno dell’intrattenimento e della cultura pop, sono entusiasta di confermare che ‘The Sims’ arriverà sul grande schermo”, ha affermato la presidente di EA Entertainment Laura Miele.Leggi tutta la notizia su cinefilosNotizie su altre fonti
- Skate non è scomparso, ci sono novità sulla data di uscita - Vi ricordate di Skate electronic Arts fornisce aggiornamenti importanti per quanto riguarda il ritorno della saga videoludica. spaziogames
- A Sims movie from Amazon MGM Studios is on the way - The sims is coming to the big screen after EA confirmed Amazon MGM Studios is working on an adaptation. The publisher also provided some updates on the future of the games. yahoo
- ‘The Sims 5' as such will not happen, EA seeks no more “working on replacements” for the franchise - After 10 years of The sims 4 and 20 years of The sims 2, electronic Arts has made an interesting shift in what the future of the franchise will look like. en.as
Video The SimsVideo The Sims