Sprint party la parte buona dei?social media

Leggi tutta la notizia su romatoday

(Di martedì 17 settembre 2024) Giovedì 19 settembre in via Vittoria Colonna si terrà lo, una serata che nasce per dare un riconoscimento - loAward - a chi ogni giorno comunica, pubblica e racconta contenuti di valore. Presentato dal conduttore tv Marco Carrara, dallo speaker e scrittore Ruby Bandiera e