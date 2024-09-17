Red lipstick, unghie fatali, capelli lunghissimi e mossi (Di martedì 17 settembre 2024) Nel parterre della sfilata Burberry Spring Summer 2025 c’erano Poppy Delevingne, Iris Law e Lady Amelia Windsor. Ma tutti i flash sono andati a Jerry Hall ed Elizabeth Jagger (incantevole duo madre e figlia), che si sono fatti notare anche a distanza grazie alle chiome – quasi gemelle – in due tonalità di colore studiate ad hoc per accendere gli outfit della stagione fredda.Leggi tutta la notizia su iodonnaNotizie su altre fonti
- Kristen Wiig's Emmy's Look Isn't Complete Without This Dior Lipstick - Bazaar catches up with celebrity makeup artist Jo Baker for details on actor Kristen Wiig's 2024 Emmys glam. Here's exactly how to get her beauty look at home. aol
- 8 Balm-Based Beauty Products For Life On The Go - Key ingredients: Sodium hyaluronate, which can be thought of as a cousin ingredient of hyaluronic acid, helps your skin hold on to water, aiding plumpness and elasticity. Emollients caprylic/capric ... nzherald.co.nz
- Getting Ready With Actor Kristen Wiig for the 2024 Emmys - Celebrity makeup artist Jo Baker shares behind-the-scenes details on the star’s sun-kissed red-carpet look ... harpersbazaar
Video Red lipstickVideo Red lipstick