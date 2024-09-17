L’ex giocatore di Sarri al Chelsea: “Era superstizioso, ogni venerdì ci faceva fare la stessa cosa” (Di martedì 17 settembre 2024) Gary Cahill, che al Chelsea ha vinto l'Europa League con Maurizio Sarri in panchina, racconta come non abbia capito cosa fosse quel "Sarriball" di cui tanto si parlava. L'ex difensore svela l'esercizio ossessivo di ogni venerdì, secondo lui la prova di quanto il tecnico toscano fosse "superstizioso". Leggi tutta la notizia su fanpageNotizie su altre fonti
