Instagram introduce gli account per teenager: maggiore sicurezza per gli under 18 (Di martedì 17 settembre 2024) Instagram ha introdotto una nuova funzionalità chiamata account per teenager, progettata per garantire maggiore sicurezza e protezione per gli utenti under 18. L'articolo Instagram introduce gli account per teenager: maggiore sicurezza per gli under 18 . Leggi tutta la notizia su orizzontescuolaNotizie su altre fonti
- Instagram launches parental control for under-16 accounts by default - The social media giant will now require anyone aged under 16 to get a parent’s permission to change new default settings in a major safety update. newsshopper.co.uk
- Instagram launches parental control for under-16 accounts - Instagram is undergoing a big change and a new update will see all teenagers on the platform become Teen accounts. The accounts will have strict protections that are overseen by parents and turned on ... thetottenhamindependent.co.uk
- Instagram introduces teen accounts, other sweeping changes to boost child safety online - The announcement comes as the company faces lawsuits from dozens of states that accuse it of harming young people and contributing to the youth mental health crisis. king5
