Following recent success at the Finance Magnates Pacific Summit in Australia earlier this month, multi-asset Forex and CFD broker, FP Markets, was presented with three coveted Global Forex Awards at a ceremony held at the La Caleta in Limassol on Thursday 12 September. FP Markets was voted 'Best Value Broker - Global' for the sixth time in a row, 'Best Broker - Europe' for the third time running, and 'Best Partners Programme - Asia'. According to London-based organisers Holiston Media, the Global Forex Awards 'celebrate the brokers at the forefront of cutting-edge technology, low-cost trading, comprehensive market research tools, advanced educational programmes and world-class customer service'.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
FP Markets Wins Treble at The Global Forex Awards - SYDNEY, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Following recent success at the Finance Magnates Pacific Summit in Australia earlier this month, multi-asset Forex and CFD broker, FP Markets, was presented with three coveted Global Forex Awards at a ceremony held at the La Caleta in Limassol on Thursday 12 September.
