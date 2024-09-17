Batman riceverà la stella della Hollywood Walk of Fame (Di martedì 17 settembre 2024) Batman passa dalle strade di Gotham City a Los Angeles. Lunedì, la Camera di Commercio di Hollywood ha annunciato che Batman riceverà una stella sulla Hollywood Walk of Fame giovedì 26 settembre, rendendo il personaggio della DC Comics il primo supereroe a ricevere questo onore. La 2.790esima stella sulla Hollywood Walk of Fame sarà dedicata accanto alle stelle dell’attore televisivo di Batman Adam West e del co-creatore del Cavaliere Oscuro, Bob Kane. Jim Lee, presidente, editore e direttore creativo della DC, e Anne DePies, vicepresidente senior e direttore generale della DC, parteciperanno alla cerimonia di inaugurazione della Hollywood Walk of Fame di Batman alle ore 11:30 PT al 6764 di Hollywood Boulevard, di fronte al Museo del Guinness World Records di Hollywood.Leggi tutta la notizia su nerdpoolNotizie su altre fonti
