Sam Altman vuole utilizzare la scansione dell’iride di Worldcoin per distinguere le persone dai bot (Di lunedì 16 settembre 2024) Worldcoin, la società di criptovalute del boss di OpenAI, ha in cantiere un progetto distopico per costruire l'identità digitale degli utentiLeggi tutta la notizia su wiredNotizie su altre fonti
- Worldcoin, cos’è la moneta di Sam Altman che ricorda Blade Runner - La “prova di umanità” nell’era dell’Ai Tools for Humanity, la società dietro Worldcoin co-fondata da Sam Altman, ha sviluppato un sistema basato sulla scansione dell’iride chiamato Orb. Una soluzione, secondo Altman, per affrontare l’impatto sempre più pesante che l’intelligenza artificiale ha sulla nostra capacità di distinguere il reale dal digitale. quifinanza
- Seven under Singapore police probe for allegedly buying and selling Worldcoin accounts - The police are investigating seven people for their suspected involvement in offering the service of buying and selling accounts and tokens related to a biometric cryptocurrency project. thestar.my
- 7 under police probe for allegedly buying and selling Worldcoin accounts - The cryptocurrency project allows users to scan their irises in exchange for digital ID, free tokens. Read more at straitstimes.com. straitstimes
- Worldcoin down amid World ID bridge to Solana network - The identity-based project revealed in a press release that Wormhole, a worldcoin Community Grants Wave1 recipient, successfully bridged World ID to Solana. This move enables builders on the Solana ... fxstreet
