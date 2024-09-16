Rotelli alla Chemical city: "La bonifica procede senza interruzioni" (Di lunedì 16 settembre 2024) "La bonifica della Chemical city sta procedendo senza interruzioni". Lo riporta Mauro Rotelli, presidente della commissione ambiente della Camera, a margine della visita all'ex magazzino materiali per la difesa Nbc di Ronciglione."La visita all'interno dell'infrastruttura militare - commentaLeggi tutta la notizia su viterbotodayNotizie su altre fonti
- Enercap Holidings and Apex Investments form supercap energy storage joint venture - Dubai-based supercap energy storage manufacturer Enercap Holdings and Abu Dhabi-based Apex Investments PSC, a leading diversified investment holding company have formed a joint venture to build 16GWh ... thenationalnews
- Central Europe factories and retailers shut in flood-hit areas - Lopatka PRAGUE (Reuters) -Factories and stores across central Europe shut down production lines and closed their doors on Monday due to flooding that has killed at least 10 people, forced tens of ... msn
- How Orange County gets PFAS out of its drinking water - Water utilities across the country will have until 2029 to comply with EPA limits on "forever chemicals" in drinking water. Orange County got a head start. msn
Video Rotelli allaVideo Rotelli alla