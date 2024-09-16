Nuovi dettagli sul crossover tra Transformers e G.I. Joe: aggiornamenti dal produttore (Di lunedì 16 settembre 2024) Lorenzo di Bonaventura svela lo stato del film crossover tra Transformers e G.I. Joe, promettendo un equilibrio tra divertimento e serietà.Leggi tutta la notizia su mistermovieNotizie su altre fonti
- Chris Hemsworth reciterà nel crossover Transformers/G.I. Joe? Ecco la sua risposta - "Continuano …. Quando la star della Marvel è arrivata al Comic-Con 2024 per parlare del suo ruolo di doppiatore per la versione più giovane di Optimus Prime nel film d'animazione Transformers One (nelle sale il 20 settembre), ha offerto un aggiornamento sul suo coinvolgimento nel crossover, visto che in precedenza era stato riportato fosse in trattative per il film. movieplayer
- Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Teases Thrilling ‘G.I. Joe’ Crossover in Epic Finale! - ‘transformers: Revenge of the Fallen’ is a film that is a noisy, underplotted, and overlong special effects extravaganza that lacks a human touch. Despite its flaws, it has some breathtaking action ... hotdailys
- Roll Out with the TRANSFORMERS RPG Courtesy of Humble - Get everything you need for the transformers tabletop roleplaying game for less than $20 thanks to Humble Bundle! geektyrant
- 2025 Ford Mustang GTD Gets Digitally Morphed Into a Transformer - Autobot or Decepticon - Oscar Vargas, the virtual artist better known as "wb.artist20" on social media, continues to dream of automotive stuff that probably can't be made in the garage ... autoevolution
Video Nuovi dettagliVideo Nuovi dettagli