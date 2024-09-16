L’Inter punta su Jarell Quansah (Di lunedì 16 settembre 2024) L’Inter, campione della Serie A, sarebbe intenzionata a ingaggiare il 20enne difensore inglese Jarell Quansah, valutato 20 milioni di euro dal Liverpool Secondo quanto riportato da Inter Live, Jarell Quansah è oggetto di interesse da parte delL’Inter. I campioni della Serie A sono intenzionati a ingaggiare un difensore centrale nella finestra di trasferimenti estiva del L'articolo L’Inter punta su Jarell Quansah Leggi tutta la notizia su dailynews24Notizie su altre fonti
