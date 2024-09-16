Laverne Cox e Nava Mau di Baby Reindeer hanno condiviso un emozionante abbraccio sul red carpet degli Emmy 2024 (Di lunedì 16 settembre 2024) La star di Baby Reindeer e Laverne Cox si sono commosse mentre celebravano la storica nomination di Mau, attrice transgenderLeggi tutta la notizia su vanityfairNotizie su altre fonti
- Laverne Cox Tears Up Celebrating Nava Mau's Historic 2024 Emmys Nomination on the Red Carpet - laverne Cox is feeling proud at the 2024 Emmys. Cox, 52, who is interviewing many of the night’s nominees for E!’s red carpet coverage, had a moment to catch up with baby Reindeer star Nava Mau, who ... aol
- Nava Mau, Laverne Cox Celebrate Historic Nomination With Emotional Embrace - I became the first openly transgender person to be nominated for an acting Emmy, and 10 years later I'm not the last," the 'Orange Is The New Black' alum told the 'baby Reindeer' actress on the Emmys ... hollywoodreporter
- Jennifer Aniston leads best dressed stars on red carpet alongside bombshells Selena Gomez and Sofia Vergara at 2024 Primetime Emmy Awards - Primetime Emmy Awards is set to honor the best of television at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California on Sunday, September 15. dailymail.co.uk
Video Laverne CoxVideo Laverne Cox