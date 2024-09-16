K.I.S.S. | Bessie Coleman: volare contro il razzismo (Di lunedì 16 settembre 2024) Se passate dal viale che costeggia l'aeroporto O'Hare di Chicago leggerete che è intitolato a Elisabeth Coleman (1892 – 1926), aviatrice inserita nella National Hall of Fame di New York e prima pilota afroamericana della storia. E oggi vi raccontiamo la sua vita. Leggi tutta la notizia su laverita.infoNotizie su altre fonti
