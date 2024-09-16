Fino al 22 settembre si terrà a Bath l'annuale Jane Austen Festival, l'occasione per immergersi nella romantica epoca Regency, rigorosamente un abiti d'epoca (Di lunedì 16 settembre 2024) Jane Austen è intramontabile. E non è un modo di dire quanto un dato di fatto, a ben vedere i molti fan che la celebrano in giro per il mondo. In particolare durante un Festival, il Jane Austen Festival, che si sta svolgendo in questi giorni (terminerà domenica 22 settembre) a Bath, cittadina inglese dove l’autrice ha vissuto per sei anni e che ha fatto da palcoscenico a molte sue storie.Leggi tutta la notizia su iodonnaNotizie su altre fonti
