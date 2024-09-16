Emmy Awards 2024: i beauty look più belli (Di lunedì 16 settembre 2024) Dal trionfo dei bob declinati in tutte le forme e texture alla scia felina di sguardi delineati da tratti di eyeliner extra black, passando per chiome fluenti lasciate libere di scivolare lungo la schiena. Tutta la bellezza delle star sul tappeto rosso losangelinoLeggi tutta la notizia su vanityfairNotizie su altre fonti
- Emmy Awards 2024, i look delle star sul red carpet: agli Oscar della tv trionfano gli abiti principeschi - Parata di star per il red carpet degli Emmy Awards 2024: da Selena Gomez a Jennifer Aniston, passando per Meryl Streep, tutti gli outfit degli oscar della tv.Continua a leggere . fanpage
- Emmy Awards 2024, Shogun trionfa con 18 statuette - ?La storia è quella di Deborah Vance, una leggendaria attrice di stand-up comedy che vive a Las Vegas e ha la necessità di reinventare il suo show, che ormai è invecchiato assieme a lei. Downs e Jen Statsky. Sh?gun domina gli Emmy 2024 conquistando 18 premi sulle 25 nomination che aveva ottenuto. Ma The Bear, pur sconfitta nella categoria di riferimento (comedy), porta a casa 11 statuette sulle 23 nomination che aveva, conquistando ancora una volta i premi con i suoi due attori Jeremy Allen White ed Ebon Moss-Bacharach. metropolitanmagazine
- Emmy Awards 2024: tutti i vincitori - the SwansNava Mau, Baby ReindeerKali Reis, True Detective: Night Country Miglior regia per una miniserie o film Ripley, Steven ZaillianBaby Reindeer, Weronika Tofilska Fargo, Noah HawleyFeud: Capote vs. . Smith, Hiro Murai The Morning Show, Mimi Ledger Slow Horses, Saul Metzstein Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty, Sally Richardson-Whitfield Miglior serie comedy HacksAbbott ElementaryThe BearCurb Your EnthusiasmOnly Murders in the BuildingPalm RoyaleReservation DogsWhat We Do in the Shadows Miglior attore protagonista in una serie comedy Jeremy Allen White, The BearMatt Berry, What We Do in the ShadowsLarry David, Curb Your EnthusiasmSteve Martin, Only Murders in the BuildingMartin Short, Only Murders in the BuildingD’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Reservation Dogs Miglior attrice protagonista in una serie comedy Jean Smart, HacksQuinta Brunson, Abbott ElementaryAyo Edebiri, The BearSelena Gomez, Only Murders in the BuildingMaya Rudolph, LootKristen Wiig, Palm Royale Miglior attore non protagonista in serie comedy Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The BearLionel Boyce, The BearPaul W. davidemaggio
- Emmy Awards 2024 Winners List: ‘Shogun’ Dominates With 18 Wins, and ‘The Bear’ Cooks Up 11 - For the second time this year, Hollywood gathered to honor TV’s biggest stars. After the 2023 ceremony was delayed to January 2024 by last year’s Hollywood strikes, it’s only been eight months since ... aol
- Elizabeth Debicki Gets Her First Emmy - IMAGE: Elizabeth Debicki with her emmy. Photograph: Mike Blake/ Reuters Elizabeth Debicki stood out at the 76th emmy awards, held at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles, on Sunday, September 15. The ... rediff
- Emmy Awards 2024, pagelle look: Jennifer Aniston sofisticata (9), Meryl Streep bambolina (6), Penelope di Bridgerton spaziale (7) - Red carpet ad alto tasso di stile. Alcuni tra i più grandi nomi della televisione sono scesi al Peacock Theatre di Los Angeles per la 76esima edizione degli emmy awards 2024. Abiti ... ilmessaggero
Video Emmy AwardsVideo Emmy Awards