Emmy 2024, tutti i vincitori: Shogun, The Bear e Baby Reindeer le più premiate. Il drama storico di FX Shogun è il più premiato di sempre in una singola edizione degli Emmy con 18 premi complessivi. Tra le comedy grande successo anche per Hacks.
- Emmy 2024, i vincitori: trionfano Shogun e Baby Reindeer - and Mrs. The post Emmy 2024, i vincitori: trionfano Shogun e Baby Reindeer appeared first on CinemaSerieTV. Come da previsioni degli analisti, Shogun e Baby Reindeer hanno sbancato la serata degli Emmy 2024, rispettivamente nelle categorie dramma e miniserie, portandosi a casa quattro statuette ciascuna nelle categorie principali. Di seguito, ecco l’elenco dei vincitori della serata, per quanto riguarda le categorie più importanti Miglior serie commedia: Hacks Miglior serie drammatica: Shogun Miglior miniserie: Baby Reindeer Miglior reality competitivo: Traitors Miglior varietà talk show: The Daily Show Miglior attore protagonista in una serie commedia: Jeremy Allen White per The Bear Miglior attrice protagonista in una serie commedia: Jean Smart per Hacks Miglior attore protagonista in una serie drammatica: Hiroyuki Sanada per Shogun Miglior attrice protagonista in una serie drammatica: Anna Sawai per Shogun Miglior attore protagonista in una miniserie o film: Richard Gadd per Baby Reindeer Miglior attrice protagonista in una miniserie o film: Jodie Foster per True Detective: Night Country Miglior attore non protagonista in una serie commedia Ebon Moss – Bachrach per The Bear Miglior attrice non protagonista in una serie commedia: Lisa Colon Zayas per The Bear Miglior attore non protagonista in una serie drammatica: Billy Crudup per The Morning Show Miglior attrice non protagonista in una serie drammatica: Elizabeth Debicki per The Crown Miglior attore non protagonista in una miniserie o film: Lamorne Morris per Fargo Miglior attrice non protagonista in una miniserie o film: Jessica Gunning per Baby Reindeer Miglior attore guest star in una serie commedia: Jon Bernthal in The Bear Miglior attrice guest star in una serie commedia: Jamie Lee Curtis in The Bear Miglior attore guest star in una serie drammatica: Nestor Carbonell in Shogun Miglior attrice guest star in una serie drammatica: Michaela Cole in Mr. cinemaserietv
