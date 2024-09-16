Cresce il Food Waste, ogni settimana gettati oltre 680 grammi di cibo a testa (Di lunedì 16 settembre 2024) I dati del Rapporto Internazionale Waste Watcher 2024 Aumenta il Food Waste nelle case degli italiani. Nel 2024 lo spreco di prodotti alimentari in Italia segna +45,6%: ogni settimana finiscono nel bidone della spazzatura 683,3 grammi di cibo pro capite (rispetto ai 469,4 grammi rilevati nell’agosto 2023). Sono alcuni dei dati dell’annuale presentazione del RapportoLeggi tutta la notizia su sbircialanotiziaNotizie su altre fonti
