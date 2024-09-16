Champions League, Starmer scherza con Meloni: “L’Arsenal batterà l’Atalanta” (Di lunedì 16 settembre 2024) “Questo è il primo di tanti importanti incontri in Italia, abbiamo il G7 della Cultura, L’Arsenal che batterà l’Atalanta, la Champions League”. Sono queste le parole pronunciate con tono ironico dal primo ministro del Regno Unito Keir Starmer, al termine dell’incontro con il presidente del Consiglio italiano Giorgia Meloni. Champions League, Starmer scherza con Meloni: “L’Arsenal batterà l’Atalanta” SportFace. Leggi tutta la notizia su sportfaceNotizie su altre fonti
