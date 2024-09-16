Brentford-Leyton Orient (EFL Cup, 17-09-2024 ore 20:45 ): formazioni, quote, pronostici (Di lunedì 16 settembre 2024) Brentford e Leyton Orient non si incontrano da oltre dieci anni, dai tempi della League 1, e hanno entrambi sede a Londra, i padroni di casa a ovest e gli ospiti a est. Se le Bees alla fine sono riuscite nella scalata ai vertici del calcio inglese, l’Orient dopo quell’ultimo incontro invece conobbe anche l’onta InfoBetting: Scommesse Sportive e pronostici Leggi tutta la notizia su infobettingNotizie su altre fonti
- Brentford star Wissa faces lengthy spell out - Brentford forward Yoane Wissa faces “a couple of months” on the sidelines, according to boss Thomas Frank. Wissa went off injured during Saturday’s 2-1 defeat at Manchester City following a crunching ... westlondonsport
- Football latest: Premier League reaction, Wissa injured for 'months' plus Man City's hearing begins - Brentford striker Yoane Wissa is set to miss a couple of months of action after suffering an injury during the Bees' 2-1 defeat to Manchester City on Saturday. Brentford boss Thomas Frank confirmed ... bbc.co.uk
- Match Preview: Brentford v Leyton Orient - Brentford face League One side Leyton orient in the third round of the Carabao Cup on Tuesday (7.45pm kick-off GMT), as they look to take one step closer to the final at Wembley Stadium.The Bees have ... ca.sports.yahoo
