Attentato Trump, l’arresto di Routh e fine della fuga – Video (Di lunedì 16 settembre 2024) (Adnkronos) – Un Video di 35 secondi documenta l'arresto di Ryan Wesley Routh, l'uomo che ieri avrebbe voluto sparare all'ex presidente Donald Trump. Routh è stato bloccato dagli agenti della Contea di Martin, in Florida, mentre tentava la fuga sulla statale I-95. Routh era appostato all'esterno del Golf Club di West Palm Beach dove Trump stavaLeggi tutta la notizia su periodicodailyNotizie su altre fonti
- Sceriffo, 'Routh non ha sparato neanche un colpo a Trump' - Ryan Routh, l'uomo accusato di aver tentato di uccidere Donald Trump, non ha sparato neanche un colpo all'ex presidente. Lo ha detto lo sceriffo di Palm Beach Ric Bradshaw in un'intervista a Fox. quotidiano
- Trump, chi è Ryan Wesley Routh, l'uomo che voleva sparargli - Era già stato arrestato più di vent'anni fa dopo un scontro con la polizia e raccontava di essere stato in Ucraina per sostenere il paese contro la Russia. wired
- Gorka: Everyone In The Secret Service Needs To Be Fired, Donald Trump Is Not Safe - Former trump administration deputy Sebastian Groka responds to the second trump assassination attempt during an appearance Monday morning on Newsmax: SEBASTIAN GORKA: It'll probably happen again. realclearpolitics
- Trump blames Biden-Harris 'rhetoric' for latest assassination attempt, says he will 'save the country' - EXCLUSIVE: Former President trump said President Biden and Vice President Harris’ “rhetoric" is what is causing him to be “shot at" after the second assassination attempt against him since July. aol
- Bodycam video shows moment Trump suspect is arrested - Video of the moment Donald trump's alleged would-be assassin Ryan Wesley routh was arrested has been released by cops. routh, 58, is seen struggling with officers with his shirt and arms over his head ... msn
