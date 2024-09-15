Tottenham KO nel derby con l’Arsenal, ma Postecoglou è sicuro: «Il SECONDO ANNO vinco SEMPRE un trofeo» (Di domenica 15 settembre 2024) Il Tottenham perde con l’Arsenal nel derby del nord di Londra, ma Postecoglou assicura i tifosi: «Il SECONDO ANNO vinco SEMPRE un trofeo, ci credo» Si è concluso con una sconfitta il derby del Nord di Londra per il Tottenham: all’Arsenal basta una rete di Gabriel per chiudere con i tre punti nella sfida conLeggi tutta la notizia su calcionews24Notizie su altre fonti
- Premier League: il derby è dell'Arsenal, 1-0 al Tottenham. Vince il Newcastle - Si chiude la 4a giornata della Premier League 2024/25 con gli ultimi due appuntamenti del turno. Alle 15 si comincia con il North London De... calciomercato
- Premier League: il derby è dell'Arsenal, 1-0 al Tottenham. LIVE: Wolves-Newcastle - Si chiude la 4a giornata della Premier League 2024/25 con gli ultimi due appuntamenti del turno. Alle 15 si comincia con il North London De... calciomercato
- Premier League: il derby è dell'Arsenal, 1-0 al Tottenham. Alle 17.30 LIVE: Wolves-Newcastle - Si chiude la 4a giornata della Premier League 2024/25 con gli ultimi due appuntamenti del turno. Alle 15 si comincia con il North London De... calciomercato
- Arsenal weathers pressure to beat Tottenham 1-0 in feisty north London derby - Arsenal is leaving archrival tottenham's stadium with a win for the third season in a row after Gabriel Magalhaes' second-half header settled a feisty and physical north London derby in the Premier ... newsday
- Premier League: ‘It’s my burden,’ says Ange Postecoglou, as Tottenham’s Achilles heel strikes again against Arsenal - Gabriel Magalhaes’ second-half header earned Arsenal a crucial 1-0 win at tottenham Hotspur in a feisty North London derby to keep pace with early Premier League leader Manchester City. sportstar.thehindu
- Highlights: Tottenham Hotspur 0-1 Arsenal - Watch all the best of the action from the tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the first north London derby of the season ... arsenal
Video Tottenham nelVideo Tottenham nel