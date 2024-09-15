Giostre inclusive, il baby park di Pentimele aderisce all'iniziativa per le feste mariane (Di domenica 15 settembre 2024) Le feste mariane a Reggio Calabria guardano anche ai soggetti fragili e al tema dell'inclusione. Nella giornata di mercoledì 18 settembre, dalle 15.00 alle 17.30, il baby Luna park di Pentimele sarà aperto ai bambini con disabilità e ai loro amici in forma completamente gratuitaLeggi tutta la notizia su reggiotodayNotizie su altre fonti
