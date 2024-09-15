Fonte : reggiotoday di 15 set 2024

Giostre inclusive il baby park di Pentimele aderisce all' iniziativa per le feste mariane

Giostre inclusive, il baby park di Pentimele aderisce all'iniziativa per le feste mariane (Di domenica 15 settembre 2024) Le feste mariane a Reggio Calabria guardano anche ai soggetti fragili e al tema dell'inclusione. Nella giornata di mercoledì 18 settembre, dalle 15.00 alle 17.30, il baby Luna park di Pentimele sarà aperto ai bambini con disabilità e ai loro amici in forma completamente gratuita
