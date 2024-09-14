Spettacolo in Premier con il "North London Derby": Tottenham-Arsenal, le probabili formazioni e dove vederla in tv (Di sabato 14 settembre 2024) É il Derby del nord di Londra a catalizzare l’attenzione degli appassionati di Premier in questa quinta giornata, per quella che è considerata una delle rivalità più sentite nella capitale inglese ed in generale in tutta l’Inghilterra. Sarà l’episodio numero 196 di questo lungo braccio di ferroLeggi tutta la notizia su europa.todayNotizie su altre fonti
- “Jim Smith mi ha lasciato scegliere la musica dell’autobus durante il tragitto per il mio debutto nel Derby contro il Manchester United: siamo arrivati ??all’Old Trafford a suon di salsa!”: l’eroe di culto della Premier League ricorda il suo arrivo in Inghilterra - com. “Voleva sempre sapere cosa facevo al di fuori del calcio. Sono diventato un buon amico del loro portiere, Peter Schmeichel, più avanti nella mia carriera al Manchester City, e spesso mi piaceva prenderlo in giro per quel momento. È stato positivo per me averlo come manager nei miei primi giorni in Inghilterra: era duro ma si prendeva cura di me come persona”, spiega Wanchope. justcalcio
- West Ham snatch late draw at Fulham, Brighton drop points at home to Ipswich - A late Danny Ings goal snatched an unlikely 1-1 draw for West Ham United at Fulham in their premier League derby at Craven Cottage on Saturday. Fulham went ahead in the 24th minute, with Raul Jimenez ... irishtimes
- Arsenal sent new Premier League title prediction ahead of North London derby and Man City battle - Arsenal's hopes of winning the premier League have been given another knock after Manchester City's comeback victory over Brentford ... football.london
- Bulut avoids media after Cardiff's worst start for 35 years - Manager Erol Bulut refuses interviews after Saturday's defeat at derby consigns Cardiff to their worst start to a season for 35 years. msn
Video Spettacolo PremierVideo Spettacolo Premier