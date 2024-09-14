Roddick si ritrova con Sinner in spogliatoio, è impressionato da ciò che vede: “Mai visto uno così” (Di sabato 14 settembre 2024) Andy Roddick ha raccontato il suo incontro casuale con Jannik Sinner nello spogliatoio dello US Open, prima della finale vinta su Fritz. L'ex numero al mondo è rimasto impressionato: "È la persona più rilassata che abbia mai visto, a parte Federer, prima di una finale del Grande Slam". Leggi tutta la notizia su fanpageNotizie su altre fonti
- Andy Roddick compares Jannik Sinner to Roger Federer in massive statement - Andy roddick, who was present at the latter stages of the US Open in New York, met Jannik sinner and was left impressed ... tbsnews
- 'Intimidating' Sinner Shares Rare Trait With Federer According To Roddick - He's been impressed with sinner for a while, but finally got a chance to meet him in person at the event. It actually happened on the final day of the tournament, before the 23-year-old was supposed ... tennis-infinity
- Andy Roddick reveals why he saw a Roger Federer in first meeting with Jannik Sinner - Andy roddick met Jannik sinner for the first time in his life during this past US Open and it didn't take long before he realized that the 23-year-old was very similar to Roger Federer in one aspect. tennisworldusa
Video Roddick ritrovaVideo Roddick ritrova