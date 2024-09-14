Realm of Ink sta per entrare in Early Access (Di sabato 14 settembre 2024) Dopo alcuni mesi di duro lavoro e coinvolgimento della comunità, l’editore 663 Games e lo sviluppatore Leap Studio sono entusiasti di annunciare che Realm of Ink sarà lanciato su PC tramite Steam Early Access il 27 settembre! Realm of Ink è un gioco d’azione roguelite dallo stile unico splendidamente portato in vita con un mix distintivo di pittura a inchiostro in stile cinese 2.5D e direzione artistica moderna. Presenta inoltre un ricco sistema di combattimento che utilizza molteplici forme di personaggi e stili di gioco. La storia profonda e intrigante del gioco discute il significato filosofico della vita e le convinzioni del nichilismo e dell’esistenzialismo. Lo sviluppatore Leap Studio ha lavorato a stretto contatto con la sempre più numerosa comunità di Realm of Ink, raccogliendo preziosi back a sostegno del futuro sviluppo del gioco.Leggi tutta la notizia su nerdpoolNotizie su altre fonti
- How do Premier League teams kick off games in 2024-25 - How a team get play underway at the start of a match or a second half is an increasingly-rehearsed part of their overall tactical plan ... nytimes
- The Puppets Awaken! Realm of Ink to Launch on PC via Steam Early Access on September 27th - EA release adds exciting new content for the highly anticipated Chinese inspired ink-style action roguelite Guangzhou, China – 13th September 2024. After a few months of hard work and community ... capsulecomputers.au
- Elvish Yadav Birthday: From Early Life to Winning Bigg Boss OTT 2 and Beyond - Celebrate Elvish Yadav's birthday by exploring his journey from his early life and education to his rise on YouTube and his victory on Bigg Boss OTT 2. Discover his remarkable story and future endeavo ... news18
Video Realm InkVideo Realm Ink